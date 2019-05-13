Please post your event on our Seattle Japanese Community Calendar from this link!
- This event has passed.
Japan Fair 2019
June 29, 2019 @ 10:00 am - June 30, 2019 @ 5:00 pm
Japan Fair is a two-day festival, free to the public, that showcases the traditional and modern cultural arts of Japan. It is a communal endeavor of musicians, artisans, community organizations, and businesses from both Japan and the U.S. who come together to share their products, talents, and knowledge of Japan. There will be live stage performances, hands-on workshops, and an exhibitor marketplace of over 100 businesses and community organizations!
Info: http://www.japanfairus.org