- This event has passed.
43rd Annual Powell Street Festival
August 3, 2019 @ 11:30 am - August 4, 2019 @ 7:00 pm
Powell Street Festival is Vancouver’s annual celebration of Japanese Canadian arts & culture. The street festival takes place in the historic Japanese Canadian neighbourhood known as Paueru Gai. This year’s lineup of performing artists features a wide variety of international and local talent. Free and open to the public.
Info: powellstreetfestival.com
Location: 410-111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada