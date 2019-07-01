The Photography of Yukio Morinaga (1888–1968) On view at Cascadia Art Museum

Quiet Hour: The Photography of Yukio Morinaga (1888–1968) will be on view at Cascadia Art Museum (CAM) from July 11th until October 13th. This is the first solo exhibition of works by Seattle photographer Yukio Morinaga, an important member of the Seattle Camera Club and one of the country’s leading pictorialist’s of the 1920’s. All of the works in this exhibition are vintage bromide photographs, printed by the artist. They were accepted in numerous international salons during his heyday and are now assembled for this rare opportunity to view what the world’s experts once praised. CAM will also be presenting a few artifacts that include two walking sticks that Morinaga hand-carved while interned at the Minidoka Relocation Center during WWII.