Support Japan Fair

Japan Fair is operated by a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Asunaro and relies on donations and volunteers to pull off this massive annual undertaking. When you purchase a raffle ticket, Friends of Japan Gala ticket, and original event T-shirt, you are supporting the financing of next year’s Japan Fair.

Raffle Tickets

Purchase raffle tickets to enter to win special prizes, which are all donated by Japan Fair raffle sponsors. Tickets are available at the Raffle Table near the main stage in the exhibitor hall. Drawings will be held throughout the event at the main stage, and the final drawings will be held on June 30th at 3:30 pm for airline tickets and other special prizes. Winning numbers will be posted on the event’s official website.

AIRLINE RAFFLE

1 ticket for $20, 3 tickets for $50

ANA, Seattle-Tokyo Round Trip for two

Delta, Seattle-Tokyo Round Trip for one

Aero Zypangu Project, 50 min Private Flight for two



FESTIVAL RAFFLE

1 ticket for $5, 5 tickets for $20, 11 tickets for $40

ZOJIRUSHI IH Pressure Rice Cooker & Warmer (NP-NVC10– 5.5 cups)



ZOJIRUSHI Stainless Mug (SM-SD48)



Restaurant gift cards for popular local restaurents including Bisato, Sushi Kashiba, Suika, Sea Star, Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya, Kiku Sushi and Tamari bar.

And more!!

Friends of Japan Gala

Enjoy an evening of dinner, drinks, and an auction, all with live entertainment to strengthen the ties, grow our businesses, and enhance personal relationships between our local American and Japanese communities. Live entertainment will include an Awa Odori performance by dancers from Tokushima, and a special Music of Remembrance performance by artistic director Mina Miller.

RSVP http://japanfairus.org/page/gala

Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue

Saturday June 29th, 6:00 pm registration & reception (cocktail hour), door opens 7:00 pm

Fee：table sponsor (10 seats per table) $1,250, individual seat $125 (Fee includes sit down dinner)

Japan Fair T-shirt & Volunteer Sign-up

Japan Fair 2019 t-shirts are designed with the cute ino (boar) mascot. They come in adult sizes as well as kids sizes. They are available for purchase at the info booth near the entrance of the main exhibition hall. Each t-shirt is $15.

Japan Fair is looking for enthusiastic volunteers who will help at the event site to ensure that event participants have the best experience at the fair. All volunteers get a free Japan Fair 2019 t-shirt.

japanfairus.org/page/volunteers

* All information in this page is as of June 12th and may change. Please contact Japan Fair for further information.

gofundme.com/japan-fair-2019

Donate Online

Time:

Saturday, June 29th 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday, June 30th 10:00am – 5:00pm

Location:

Meydenbauer Center

11100 NE. 6th St., Bellevue, WA 98004

Website:

http://japanfairus.org