Home Community Passing of Amy Nikaitani (October 31, 1923 – May 26, 2019)

Passing of Amy Nikaitani (October 31, 1923 – May 26, 2019)

By
N.A.P Staff
-
Nikaitani’s painting of Kokusai Theater is displayed at Nihonmachi Alley located on South Jackson St., between Maynard and Sixth Avenue South. Kokusai Theater used to be located on Maynard, east of Jackson until the 1980s. (Photo by David Yamaguchi)

Amy Nikaitani passed away on May 26 at the age of 95. Nikaitani was a local Nisei artist well-known for her pen-and-ink sketches of scenery around Seattle’s Japantown and Chinatown in the International District. Nikaitani passed away just after she was selected to receive the Ageless Award on May 23 from SHAG (Senior Housing Assistance Group), which operates The Terrace in the International District, where Nikaitani resided until her death. Nikaitani was very active until the very end of her life. The Post recently published an article about her exhibit at Madrona Wine Merchants. The English translation of the March 22 Japanese article follows. Read…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR