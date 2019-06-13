Japan Fair wants to see your dance moves!

by Bruce Rutledge

Japan Fair — a two-day celebration of Japanese art, culture, cuisine, and business — will come to Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center on the last weekend of June. The annual festival is free and open to all (Parking at Meydenbauer Center is not free). This year’s fair will feature an Awa Odori dance lesson and contest, special guests from Japan, a marketplace, live performances, and a host of cultural workshops on everything from izakaya restaurants to manga translation. The festival is family friendly with plenty of activities for children and lots of festival food to try.

The Awa Odori is an iconic summer dance originally from Tokushima in Japan. The Tokushima performances draw more than a million people during the summer. A renowned Awa Odori dancer Hideaki Oka will deliver a dance lesson at main stage on June 29th. Groups of eight or more will show off their original dance moves and outfits for 2-3 minutes each at the contest on the 30th. A winning team will be chosen by Oka and earn ten Mariners’ suite tickets. Teams need to sign up ahead of time at the Japan Fair website.

One of the special features of this year’s fair is the culmination of the first semester of the Necchu School, a continuing education program that has spread through Japan and began in the US at the Bellevue Children’s Academy in February. Necchu holds monthly adult education classes on a range of topics of interest for the Japanese community. To complete the first semester in the US, a host of visitors from Japan will be attending the fair and giving workshops on various aspects of Japanese culture.

The Friends of Japan Gala complete with a raffle, a silent auction, an Awa Odori performance by dancers from Tokushima, and a special Music of Remembrance performance by artistic director Mina Miller will be held at the Meydenbauer Center at 7 pm on June 29th.

ON STAGE

Meet the Stage Emcee



Tomo “Hoku” Angie has been a bilingual emcee for years in Seattle, Japan and Hawaii. Her talents expand as event promoter, interpreter, translator and tour coordinator.



Butoh Performance

Kaoru Okumura, a Japanese Butoh performer based in Seattle, and her friends will pop-up at Japan Fair again this year!

Japan Fair Main Stage Time Table

Saturday, June 29th

Time Program Presenter 10:30 am - 11:00 am Japanese Ensemble Drumming Seattle Kokon Taiko 11:15 am - 11:35 am Animation movie music from Disney and Ghibli Songs of Hope with Little Dance Performers 11:45 am - 12:15 pm Traditional Karate Demonstration Washington Shotokan Association 12:30 pm - 12:50 pm Songs of Dreams (Yume Medley) Evergreen Glee Club (EGC) 1:00 pm - 1:20 pm Beautiful Harmony UV Dance Squad 1:30 pm - 1:45 pm Meet “DOMO”, the official mascot of Japan’s public broadcaster NHK NHK WORLD-JAPAN 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm This is Awa Odori ~Japanese Soul Dance~ Hideaki Oka 3:00 pm - 3:20 pm Cultural Spectacular Sound Singers 3:30 pm - 3:50 pm Kotojazz Session Koto into Jazz 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm Izakaya and U DON talk by Teinei, Yoroshiku, Suika/Tamari Bar and U:Don Seattle Izakaya & Noodle Restaurant Team 4:45 pm - 5:15 pm Okinawa Taiko and Dance Okinawa Kenjin Kai Chijinshuu

Sunday, June 30th

Time Program Presenter 10:00 am - 10:20 am Western representation of Traditional Japanese sword style Ishi Yama Battōjutsu 10:30 am - 10:45 am Meet “DOMO”, the official mascot of Japan’s public broadcaster NHK NHK WORLD-JAPAN 11:00 am - 11:30 am Hula Dancing Halau Hula O Makanaokalani 11:45 am - 12:15 pm Japanese Classical Martial Arts Shintokan Dojo 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm Salmon Filet show Ten Sushi 1:15 pm - 1:45 pm Kimono Forever Kimono Art 2:00 pm - 2:45 pm Awa Odori Dance Contest Necchu Schools & Japan Fair 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm Cosplay Contest Sakura-con 3:30 pm - 3:45 pm Final Raffle Japan Fair 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm Japanese Taiko Drumming CHIKIRI & The School of TAIKO

Japan Fair Mini Stage Time Table

Saturday, June 29th – Mini Stage 1

Time Program Presenter 11:15 am - 11:45 am Tea Ceremony

Demonstration Chanoyu Seattle

Omotesenke-Ryu 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm Tea Ceremony

Demonstration Chanoyu Seattle

Omotesenke-Ryu 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm Tea Ceremony

Demonstration Chanoyu Seattle

Omotesenke-Ryu

Saturday, June 29th – Mini Stage 2

Time Program Presenter 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Ikebana

Demonstration Ikebana International

Seattle #19 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm Bonsai

Demonstration Puget Sound

Bonsai Association

Sunday, June 30th – Mini Stage 1

Time Program Presenter 11:30 am - 12:00 pm Tea Ceremony

Demonstration Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association 12:15 pm - 12:45 pm

Tea Ceremony

Demonstration Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm Tea Ceremony

Demonstration Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association 2:45 pm - 3:15 pm Tea Ceremony

Demonstration Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm Tea Ceremony

Demonstration Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association

Sunday, June 30th – Mini Stage 2

Time Program Presenter 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Bonsai

Demonstration Puget Sound

Bonsai Association 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm Ikebana

Demonstration Ikebana International

Seattle #19

*Stage programs are as of June 12th and may change

Time:

Saturday, June 29th 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday, June 30th 10:00am – 5:00pm

Location:

Meydenbauer Center

11100 NE. 6th St., Bellevue, WA 98004

Website:

http://japanfairus.org