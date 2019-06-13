Home Community Japan Fair wants to see your dance moves!

Japan Fair — a two-day celebration of Japanese art, culture, cuisine, and business — will come to Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center on the last weekend of June. The annual festival is free and open to all (Parking at Meydenbauer Center is not free). This year’s fair will feature an Awa Odori dance lesson and contest, special guests from Japan, a marketplace, live performances, and a host of cultural workshops on everything from izakaya restaurants to manga translation. The festival is family friendly with plenty of activities for children and lots of festival food to try.

The Awa Odori is an iconic summer dance originally from Tokushima in Japan. The Tokushima performances draw more than a million people during the summer. A renowned Awa Odori dancer Hideaki Oka will deliver a dance lesson at main stage on June 29th. Groups of eight or more will show off their original dance moves and outfits for 2-3 minutes each at the contest on the 30th. A winning team will be chosen by Oka and earn ten Mariners’ suite tickets. Teams need to sign up ahead of time at the Japan Fair website.

One of the special features of this year’s fair is the culmination of the first semester of the Necchu School, a continuing education program that has spread through Japan and began in the US at the Bellevue Children’s Academy in February. Necchu holds monthly adult education classes on a range of topics of interest for the Japanese community. To complete the first semester in the US, a host of visitors from Japan will be attending the fair and giving workshops on various aspects of Japanese culture.

The Friends of Japan Gala complete with a raffle, a silent auction, an Awa Odori performance by dancers from Tokushima, and a special Music of Remembrance performance by artistic director Mina Miller will be held at the Meydenbauer Center at 7 pm on June 29th.

ON STAGE

Meet the Stage Emcee

 

Tomo “Hoku” Angie has been a bilingual emcee for years in Seattle, Japan and Hawaii. Her talents expand as event promoter, interpreter, translator and tour coordinator.

 

Butoh Performance

Kaoru Okumura, a Japanese Butoh performer based in Seattle, and her friends will pop-up at Japan Fair again this year!

 

 Japan Fair Main Stage Time Table

Saturday, June 29th 

TimeProgram Presenter
10:30 am - 11:00 amJapanese Ensemble DrummingSeattle Kokon Taiko
11:15 am - 11:35 amAnimation movie music from Disney and GhibliSongs of Hope with Little Dance Performers
11:45 am - 12:15 pmTraditional Karate DemonstrationWashington Shotokan Association
12:30 pm - 12:50 pmSongs of Dreams (Yume Medley)Evergreen Glee Club (EGC)
1:00 pm - 1:20 pmBeautiful HarmonyUV Dance Squad
1:30 pm - 1:45 pmMeet “DOMO”, the official mascot of Japan’s public broadcaster NHKNHK WORLD-JAPAN
2:00 pm - 2:45 pmThis is Awa Odori ~Japanese Soul Dance~Hideaki Oka
3:00 pm - 3:20 pmCultural SpectacularSound Singers
3:30 pm - 3:50 pmKotojazz SessionKoto into Jazz
4:00 pm - 4:30 pmIzakaya and U DON talk by Teinei, Yoroshiku, Suika/Tamari Bar and U:DonSeattle Izakaya & Noodle Restaurant Team
4:45 pm - 5:15 pmOkinawa Taiko and DanceOkinawa Kenjin Kai Chijinshuu

Sunday, June 30th

TimeProgram Presenter
10:00 am - 10:20 amWestern representation of Traditional Japanese sword styleIshi Yama Battōjutsu
10:30 am - 10:45 amMeet “DOMO”, the official mascot of Japan’s public broadcaster NHKNHK WORLD-JAPAN
11:00 am - 11:30 amHula DancingHalau Hula O Makanaokalani
11:45 am - 12:15 pmJapanese Classical Martial Arts Shintokan Dojo
12:30 pm - 1:00 pmSalmon Filet showTen Sushi
1:15 pm - 1:45 pmKimono ForeverKimono Art
2:00 pm - 2:45 pmAwa Odori Dance ContestNecchu Schools & Japan Fair
3:00 pm - 3:30 pmCosplay ContestSakura-con
3:30 pm - 3:45 pmFinal RaffleJapan Fair
4:00 pm - 4:30 pmJapanese Taiko DrummingCHIKIRI & The School of TAIKO

Japan Fair Mini Stage Time Table

Saturday, June 29th – Mini Stage 1

TimeProgram Presenter
11:15 am - 11:45 am Tea Ceremony
Demonstration 		Chanoyu Seattle
Omotesenke-Ryu
12:30 pm - 1:00 pmTea Ceremony
Demonstration 		Chanoyu Seattle
Omotesenke-Ryu
3:00 pm - 3:30 pm Tea Ceremony
Demonstration 		Chanoyu Seattle
Omotesenke-Ryu

Saturday, June 29th – Mini Stage 2

TimeProgramPresenter
1:00 pm - 2:00 pmIkebana
Demonstration		Ikebana International
Seattle #19
3:00 pm - 4:00 pmBonsai
Demonstration 		Puget Sound
Bonsai Association

Sunday, June 30th – Mini Stage 1

TimeProgramPresenter
11:30 am - 12:00 pmTea Ceremony
Demonstration		Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association
12:15 pm - 12:45 pm
Tea Ceremony
Demonstration		Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association
1:30 pm - 2:00 pmTea Ceremony
Demonstration		Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association
2:45 pm - 3:15 pmTea Ceremony
Demonstration		Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association
3:30 pm - 4:00 pmTea Ceremony
Demonstration		Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association

Sunday, June 30th – Mini Stage 2

TimeProgramPresenter
1:00 pm - 2:00 pmBonsai
Demonstration 		Puget Sound
Bonsai Association
3:00 pm - 4:00 pmIkebana
Demonstration 		Ikebana International
Seattle #19

*Stage programs are as of June 12th and may change

Time:
Saturday, June 29th 10:00am  – 6:00pm
Sunday, June 30th 10:00am – 5:00pm

Location:
Meydenbauer Center
11100 NE. 6th St., Bellevue, WA 98004

Website:
http://japanfairus.org

 

