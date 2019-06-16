Japan Fair 2019 – Featured Exhibitors/Exhibition Hall Map

FEATURED EXHIBITORS

TOTO USA



booth #304 www.totousa.com ☎ 1-888-295-8134

Japan’s ‘WASHLET’ Culture Comes to Seattle

TOTO WASHLET is a customary amenity in Japan, known for the warm toilet seat with bidet features that sprays a stream of water to cleanse your butt. If you’ve traveled to Japan before, you’ve probably had the chance to experience this high-tech toilet seat and thought to yourself, “If only they had these in the US.” Since TOTO developed the WASHLET in 1980, bidet seats have regularly appeared not only in homes and offices but also in public spaces such as schools and train stations. Today, bidet seats account for about 80% of the nation’s toilets, while in the US, they account for less than 1%. But recently, as more people travel to Japan, there has been an increase in demand for toilets with bidet features in American homes. To meet this demand, TOTO opened Concept 190, an experiential showroom in San Francisco in 2017. The company will send its showroom experts to Seattle at this year’s Japan Fair. In the Seattle area, companies like Bellevue Plumbing and Ferguson have started offering TOTO WASHLET, and soon, Costco will start selling the renowned toilet seats as well. If you visit them at their booth at Japan Fair, they’ll be able to connect you to a local installer in your area. Isn’t it about time to upgrade your toilet experience?

CHERRYSTONE by MARKET TO JAPAN

Booth #418 www.markettojapan.com ☎ 425-378-9216

Beauty Socks Create Nice Legs for Summer

The Market to Japan booth will feature a special sale of the beauty socks brand Cherrystone, which is popular in Japan. The contact-pressure supporter takes away swelling and aches in the feet. There are also socks to improve circulation, ones for getting a pedicure easily, and socks that help your feet feel happy and relaxed. There will be an array of products that allow for simple care at home. The Japan-made brand’s soft towel-like texture is very comfortable. For men, there are also the playful packed reversible socks. There will be many types available at Japan Fair, and even some special sets just for the event.

Seattle Izakaya and Noodle Team

Booth #218

freshudon.com | teinei-seattle.com | suikaseattle.com | yoroshikuseattle.com | tamaribarseattle.com

Samples and Gift Certificates from Popular Izakaya

Four popular Seattle izakaya — Teinei, Yoroshiku, Suika, and Tamari Bar — as well as the udon specialty shop U:Don will be exhibiting. The booth will feature popular samples from each store and gift certificates. On June 29, the izakaya owners will be on the main stage to talk about Japan’s izakaya and noodle culture in a panel discussion. As the weather warms and cold beer tastes better than ever, find your favorite izakaya to visit.

Kuze Fuku & Sons by St. Cousair, Inc.

Booth #214 www.kuzefukuandsons.com

Discover Japanese Boutique Gourmet Food and Beverages

Kuze Fuku & Sons is a foods and beverage brand by St. Cousair Co., Ltd., the Nagano-based maker of gourmet cuisine. Known for its charming, hometown taste, made from the freshest and most natural ingredients in Japan. Kuze Fuku & Sons has recently began its sales in the US and has opened a new facility in Oregon. At Japan Fair, you can try Fruit Juice with Apple Cider Vinegar made of fresh ingredients from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

Noevir USA

Booth #308 www.noevirusa.com ☎ 206-992-5530

A Special Sale of Noevir’s Natural Cosmetics

Experience the beauty secret that women of Japan have known for decades. Sample the luxury of Noevir high performance skincare, and body care products. At Noevir’s Japan Fair booth, its sales representatives will feature a special selection of Noevir’s plant-based, cruelty-free, botanical, and “natural to the skin” products delivering remarkable anti-aging benefits for a more youthful and radiant You.

Necchu Schools 熱中小学校

Booth #110 www.necchu-seattle.org ☎ (425) 785-8032

Get to Know Traditional Crafts and Culture from Different Regions of Japan

An unused elementary school in Takahata, Yamagata Prefecture, was revived in 2015 under the concept of “see the world through the eyes of a 7-year-old once again.” Since then, Necchu School, a space for adult education and exchanges, has opened branch schools in different regions of Japan. The school features people on the frontlines of their sector, venture capitalists to artists, teaching about their field.

A branch of this school was opened in February in Seattle. To celebrate the first overseas Necchu school, 80 students and staff from the 12 Necchu Schools in Japan will join this year’s Japan Fair. Indigo dyes from Tokushima, geta from Yamagata, chopsticks made from precious wood in Miyazaki, bells from Toyama, bows from Nagano — traditional crafts with regional roots will be brought by students to display at the fair. Local food samples such as flying-fish dashi from Tottori will be available. Unique items like a jigsaw puzzle created by a club of students at Tokachi Sarabetsu Necchu School will surprise and delight.

“The Japanese craftspeople take the user of their products very seriously,” says Necchu School Executive Director Toshi Kameda. “We want people to hold these products and experience them by talking to the exhibitors. And as for the visitors from Japan, they are looking forward to learning about Seattle’s history and its cutting-edge technology. I will be happy if they have new discoveries and friendships.” There are great expectations for this transpacific exchange.

JAL

Booth #217 www.jal.co.jp/en/inter

Take a Photo of Your Kids as Pilots and Flight Attendants

Japan Airlines (JAL) once again started direct flights from Seattle to Narita this spring after a 27-year absence. The JAL booth will feature a “Sky Dreams” stage where children can dress up as pilots and flight attendants and have their photo taken. Anyone can take photos with their camera or smartphone. The backdrop is of a plane cockpit. The kids are sure to make this a cute event.

ANA

Booth #303 www.ana.co.jp/en/us

Subscribe to ANA’s E-Newsletter and Enter to Win Tickets to Japan!

Come by the ANA booth to subscribe to the airlines’ e-newsletter and get a chance to win two free tickets to Tokyo. ANA has also donated a pair of tickets to the Japan Fair raffle, so you’ll have two chances to win! ANA partners with JR (Japan Railways) East to make traveling in Japan more convenient. JR East’s sightseeing services in Japan will be available at the ANA booth.

OTHER EXHIBITORS

Aegis Gardens of Newcastle (#408)

www.aegisgardenswa.com

Located in Newcastle WA, Aegis Gardens offers unique Chinese culture assisted living and memory care community.

Agape Japanese Language School (#307)

www.agapejapaneselanguageschool.org

Located in Lakewood WA, Agape Japanese Language School is the only Japanese Language Schools in the south area.

Aki Sogabe (#312)

www.akisogabe.com

Aki Sogabe introduced kiri-e (Paper Cutting art) to the Northwest in 1978, and now her works are included in the collections of many corporations, organizations and universities.

Artful Giving Shop by Keiko Kay Hirai (#511)

www.keikokayhirai.com

The Artful Giving Shop is a brainchild of Keiko Kay Hirai, business owner, author, artist and philanthropist where 15% of sales will be donated to animal welfare organizations. This store features Kay’s own unique art designs including whimsical cards, miniature art pieces, card decks, and books authored by Kay.

Bellevue Sister City Association (#114)

bellevuesistercities.org

Bellevue Sister Cities Association is a non-profit organization promoting relationships between Bellevue and Sister Cities in Yao, Japan; Hualien, Taiwan; Kladno, Czech Republic and Liepaja, Latvia.

Chin Music Press / Heiando America (#309)

chinmusicpress.com

heiandoamerica.com

Chin Music Press is an independent book publisher located in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market that specializes in books about Japan, including literature in translation, books about folklore, and artbooks. Heiando America distributes Urushi (Japanese lacquerware) by Yamada Heiando in North America.

Co-Ho Imports (#317)

cohoimports.com

Since 2004, Co-Ho Imports has been serving retail markets and restaurants with premium imported beer, wine, sake, and distilled spirits in Washington and Oregon. Co-Ho Imports represents major suppliers including Hite, Jinro, Bekseju, many different major premium Japanese sake breweries, and top selling products of Taiwanese/Chinese suppliers.

Consulate General (#112)

www.seattle.us.emb-japan.go.jp

The Consulate General of Japan in Seattle assists Japanese nationals in Washington, Montana and Northern Idaho and works with local communities as the representative of the Japanese government to promote Japanese culture and facilitate a variety of exchanges for strengthening bonds between Japan and the Pacific Northwest.

Crystal Angels (#417)

www.crystalangels.net

Crystal Angels Jewelry is designed for “Style + Empower”. Each piece of jewelry comes with a label defining the characteristics of its primary stone. All of their original jewelry pieces are handmade from energetically cleansed crystals.

Emerald City Pottery (#407)

Emerald City Pottery’s unique and original pottery directly from its studio to your home will makes a perfect gift to your loved ones.

Furry Feline Creatives (#509)

furry-feline.com

Furry Feline Creatives is the character design studio representing the lifestyle brands “Purridge & Friends” and “I Heart Poop Culture.” Their products include accessories, apparel, toys, books and more.

H.I.S. International Tours,Inc. (#210)

flights.hisgo.com/us/

H.I.S. is a travel agency offering offers unique ways to explore the world. Love, Peace, Travel!

handarbete (#409)

handarbete.etsy.com

Handmade textiles in modern design created by ancient fabric making technique “weaving”, using only natural materials. Besides product sales, a fun and easy weaving workshop is available at its booth.

Hyogo Business & Cultural Center (#601)

www.hyogobcc.org

The Hyogo Business and Cultural Center was founded by Japan’s Hyogo Prefectural Government to strengthen the sister state relationship with Washington State. The organization assists business activity, cultural programs, and Japanese education.

IACE Travel (#305)

ace-usa.com/en

IACE is a travel agency mainly providing discount air tickets and travel packages to Japan and the arrangement of a variety of travels. They offer wide range of travel plans including group tours related to cultural exchange programs.

ICC Consultants (USA) Inc. (#208)

www.iccworld.co.jp

ICC Consultants is an international study consulting company, headquartered in Tokyo, offering an array of international exchange programs.

Ikebana International Seattle Chapter 19 (E)

iiseattlechapter19.org

Ikebana International is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the promotion of Ikebana, Japanese-style flower arranging. The Seattle Chapter was chartered in 1959 and the chapter celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Images West Fine Art (#402)

Images West has focused on presenting contemporary Asian art since 1989. Many of the images are based on historical events in Japanese and Chinese history.

Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (#600)

www.jassw.org

The Japan-America Society of the State of Washington is a non-profit organization with the mission to promote mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Japan and Washington State through business, education and culture.

Japanese Antiques and Textiles (#411)

Traditional Japanese Kimono and Haori for men and women of all Fabrics as well as Obi, Chawan’s for tea ceremony

Japanese Art Miyabi (#310)

miyabionlyoneforyou.jimdo.com

Miyabi is a Japanese art and craft shop. Their handmade products include Washi paper dolls, Temari balls, Origami, Obi Art and more using traditional techniques.

Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA (#603)

The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington (JCCCW) helps promote and preserve Japanese and local Japanese American culture and heritage for Japanese and Japanese American communities as well as those who are interested in its aspects. JCCCW operates The Seattle Japanese Language School which was founded in 1902 and is the oldest operating Japanese Language School in the US.

Japanese Green Tea Company (#517)

www.JapaneseGreenTeaIn.com

Japanese Green Tea Company sells authentic, healthy Japanese matcha, gyokuro and other Tea harvested in sugarcane soil. Their tea is the Winner of Global Tea Championship, 2017 & 2018 and Japanese National Tea Award in 1974, 1975, 1979 and 2010.

KENJIN KAI (#604)

A Kenjin Kai is a social group of those who came from the same prefecture in Japan, some of which were formed over 100 years ago by early Japanese immigrants.

KIMONO ART (#523)

kimonoart.org

Kimono Art provides beautiful rental kimonos, dressing services, photography services, and sell kimonos to introduce you to the enchanting world of kimonos and propose new ways to enjoy them within the western lifestyle.

Kiru-Co Kimono (#514)

Kiru-co Kimono sells authentic handsewn Japanese kimono and related textiles as “Art To Wear.” They offer a wide range of pre-owned silk kimono, haori, cotton yukata and silk garments for summer.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya (#203)

www.kizuki.com

Kizuki Ramen’s philosophy is to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan. At Japan Fair, they will offer their food samples and gift card sale.

Kochi Prefecture International Tourism (#605)

Kochi Prefecture, located in Shikoku island. Visit the booth to learn about Kochi prefecture.

Kyoto Kimono Kyokomachi (#314)

www.kyoto-maruhisa.com

Michael’s Subaru (#403)

www.michaelssubaru.com

Michael’s Subaru of Bellevue aims to be the number one automotive solution for Subaru drivers throughout Bellevue, Issaquah, Sammamish and Mercer Island. It offers a wide array of Subaru vehicles, stress-free financing option and top-notch car repairs and maintenance. You can take care of your many different automotive needs all under one roof.

Music of Remembrance (#311)

www.musicofremembrance.org

Music of Remembrance (MOR) fills a unique role throughout the world by remembering the Holocaust through music with concerts, educational programs, recordings, and commissions of new works.

Nancym4 and HappiBoshi (#318)

Nancym4.artfire.com

Happiboshi.Artfire.com

Nancym4 and Happiboshi specialize in cute plushies and handmade crafts for the home, office and travel. They features all things kawaii with the use of high quality fabrics.

New York Life Insurance Company / NYLife Securities LLC (#313)

www.newyorklife.com

Over 175 years of trusted relationships and financial strength, New York Life Financial Services Professionals help individuals and business owners to create, build, and preserve wealth.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN (#703)

www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is the international service of Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK. At its booth, learn more about its broadcasting services in the Seattle area.

NPUSA Affiliate (#212)

kaorun1.npusashop.com/company

NPUSA promotes worldwide wellness through its science-based nutritional supplements. Find out more about its products at the booth.

PandaKids.biz (#702)

www.pandakids.biz

PandaKids.biz is an online children boutique that specializes in products for babies up to 6T in age. It offers boutique quality products with the rare quality of organic cotton, Japanese cotton, and cashmere fabric.

Puget Sound Bonsai Association (#220)

www.pugetsoundbonsai.org

Formed in 1973, Puget Sound Bonsai Association is a non-profit dedicated to the education in the art and culture of bonsai. Club members have bonsai experience that ranges from beginner to recognized experts in the art.

retropopnamu (#507)

www.namu.etsy.com

Original Japanese-inspired screen-printed T-shirts & bags for adults and kids are available at the store.

Ro Higashi x Sushi You Can Hug (#503)

facebook.com/rohigashi

sushiyoucanhug.com

Ro Higashi is a Seattle-based manga-artist who has attended manga school in Japan in 2008-2009. She is now a freelance artist, and author/writer of the original webtoon. Sushi You Can Hug is original handmade art, plush toys and accessories crafted by Artist Aleeza.

Sakura-Con (#204)

www.sakuracon.org

Presented by the 501(c)(3) Asia-Northwest Cultural Association, Sakura-Con is the Pacific Northwest’s oldest and largest anime convention.

Samurai Armor Display by Tatsuhiko Konno (F)

A professional sword polisher Tatsuhiko Konno displays his rare collection of Samurai armor and swords.

Seattle Digital Photography (#206)

art.seattledigitalphoto.com

Seattle Digital Photography provides the best source of digital images in Seattle. Photographer Yoshiki Nakamura has been selected for various photo awards including Seattle Times, Nature’s Best Photography.



Seattle GO Center (#516)

www.seattlego.org

Founded in 1995, The Seattle Go Center is a a self-supporting nonprofit corporation that teaches and promotes the Asian game of Go. This 4000 year old strategy board game continues to fascinate players from around the world.

Seattle Japanese Garden (#219)

www.seattlejapanesegarden.org

Open to the public since June 1960, the Seattle Japanese Garden is one of the most highly regarded Japanese-style gardens in North America.

Seattle Koyasan (#410)

www.seattlekoyasan.com

Seattle Koyasan is an official branch of Kongobuji, the Head Temple of Koyasan, Wakayama. It has been serving the community for 70 years, located in downtown Seattle.

SUGAMO Advance School (#412)

www.sugamoadvance.com

Sugamo Advance School is a Japanese tutoring school in Redmond.

Suji’s Korean Cuisine (#205)

sujiskorean.com

Suji’s Korean Cuisine offers authentic Korean flavors with a full-line of premium products including Korean BBQ, entrées, and sauces. Suji’s is committed to clean label products that are 100% made in the USA, using high-quality, all-natural ingredients, with no artificial flavors or colors.

Sumi Paintings by Dihel (#510)

www.sumi.org

Sumi Painting or Sumi-e is Japanese ink painting using sumi. Darlene is a member of the prestigious group called Puget Sound Sumi Artists. Besides art sale, Darlene will be demonstrating sumi painting at her booth.

Tanimoto Sumi Calligraphy (J)

www.sumi.org

Sachi Tanimoto, certified calligraphy instructor, displays calligraphy works by himself and his students.

The Art of Problem Solving Academy (#406)

bellevue.aopsacademy.org

Art of Problem Solving (AoPS) Academy is a selective after-school enrichment program for academically-motivated students in grades 2-12. Their math and language arts courses are designed to prepare students for the rigors of top universities and highly competitive careers.

Treasure Hunt (#104)

Precious Japanese items are sure to be a treasure for you and your home. Come find your treasure at the Treasure Hunt booth! Cute, handmade stuffed animals from Kenya will also be available. Why Kenya? There’s a good reason, but you’ll have to stop by to find out.

Two Squirrels and a Nut (#505)

www.etsy.com/shop/twosquirrelsandanut

Two Squirrels and A Nut showcases Japanese traditional and modern designs through eye-catching textiles from Japan.

Uwajimaya (#207)

uwajimaya.com

Opened in 1928, Uwajimaya has graced the Seattle area with its presence and currently has expanded its branches to Bellevue, Renton, and even Beaverton, Oregon. Uwajimaya is well-known for its wide selection of Asian grocery and gift items, but is not as well-known for carrying an abundance of makeup, skincare, and even rice cooker selection! Stop by today and we can help you with your needs.

uzura (#420)

uzura.etsy.com

Uzura line of women’s apparel and men’s t-shirts are all screen-printed by hand on soft organic cotton, hemp, bamboo and eco-friendly materials, featuring its original designs showing scenes from Pacific NW nature along with aesthetic hints of designer’s Japanese heritage.

Washington Shotokan Association (#306)

www.washingtonshotokan.com

Washington Shotokan Association is a non-profit organization that has served the Eastside community for over 43 years teaching thousands of students the traditions of Shotokan Karate.

Washington State Kyoto Club (#602)

www.kyotojinkai.org

Washington State Kyoto Jin Kai is a group of people who are native to, have lived in or have any relationship to Kyoto.

WINK WARE (#513)

winkwaredesign.com

Wink, designer of WINK WARE, makes useful every day fashion. The designer’s aim is to create something functional and part of people’s lives. The store has drawstring bags, microfiber cloth, lanyards, scarf and a few handmade hats.

Zojirushi America Corporation (#222)

www.zojirushi.com

Zojirushi is a Japanese manufacturer and marketer of innovative household products including rice cookers, electric water boilers, breadmakers and electric griddles, as well as vacuum insulated mugs, bottles, lunch jars and food jars.

* Booth exhibitor list is as of June 12th and may change. Please contact Japan Fair for further information.

Japan Fair 2019 Exhibition Hall Map

A Information Counter

B Kids’ Area

C Raffle/Auction Table

D Food Market

E Ikebana Display

F Samurai Armor Display

G Our Hometown Pride

H Volunteer Check-in Table

I Community Table

J Calligraphy Display

K Photo Booth

① Main Stage

② Mini Stage 1

③ Mini Stage 2

* Location subject to change at discretion of organizer.

Time:

Saturday, June 29th 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday, June 30th 10:00am – 5:00pm

Location:

Meydenbauer Center

11100 NE. 6th St., Bellevue, WA 98004

Website:

http://japanfairus.org