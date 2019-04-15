Frank and Penny Fukui Receive Supplier of the Year Award

Woodburn Company, owned by Frank and Penny Fukui, was honored as Supplier of the Year 2018 by the Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council at its celebratory Awards Ceremony on March 20. Woodburn Company has a long history in the managed print services, print security and office products industry. The award recognized outstanding business performance which included the use of innovative and cost-saving approaches for customers, creation of jobs, and support of other minority businesses. It honored community involvement and the use of entrepreneurial skills and creativity to improve the quality of business for its customers throughout the State of Washington.

In his acceptance speech, Frank thanked partner, Ben Johnson, for taking Woodburn Company to new levels and the Council for its continued support. Woodburn Company was proud to have its team join togather at the event—including Dan Beary who excelled in providing print consulting to their major accounts. The awards banquet, attended by 300 business and government leaders, also honored the Boeing Company, Washington State Department of Enterprise Services, Snohomish County, Magellan Architects, Sellen Construction and Petrocard.