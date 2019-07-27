Butoh in Kubota Garden this Sunday

by Bruce Rutledge, the North American Post

Kubota Garden on Seattle’s south end is always filled with spirits, but this Sunday, it will be especially full as DAIPANbutoh Collective holds its three-hour garden-wide performance there. The annual event is a must-see spectacle of evocative dancing among the trees of the Fera Fera Forest, around the Moon Bridge, by the koi pond, and wherever else the performers’ moods take them. This year’s event is scheduled to be held around the Terrace.

The annual event, called “Wandering & Wondering,” returns to the garden for its seventh consecutive year. The performance will be held from noon to 3 on Sunday, July 28. It is free and no advance reservations are necessary. In fact, the best way to experience the DAIPANbutoh Collective performance is to wander through the garden yourself, catching glimpses of performers in the trees or behind a stone. In that way, it is an interactive, mesmerizing event perfectly suited to a garden like Kubota.

DAIPANbutoh Collective is a Seattle-based group of butoh practitioners that is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The group performs, teaches, and holds workshops. You can find out more about them at their website: https://www.daipanbutoh.com/ or on their Facebook page.