Ten Sushi #35 – a new sushi destination in Little Saigon

Ten Sushi #35 | 1207 S Jackson St #106 | (206) 568-0404 | www.tensushiseattle.com

Ten Sushi Seattle, a sushi restaurant famous for its occasional tuna filleting events serving super fresh blue fin tuna in its Lower Queen Anne store, recently opened an International District location inside Little Saigon’s Hau Hau Market building.

The owner chef Shinichiro Takahashi, born and raised in Fukushima, Japan, proves his passion for sushi with his plates from Omakase sashimi to Chef’s Choice Chirashi. At night, the new International District location has an extended izakaya menu featuring items such as Karaage, Takoyaki and Hamachi Kama. For lunch, you must try Tonkotsu Ramen, which is probably one of the best ramen choices in the International District area today. If you have a good appetite, go for the Build Your Own Lunch Combo; you can pick two side dishes and three main dishes from twenty one options. The restaurant also offers bento boxes and party platters to go as well as catering services.