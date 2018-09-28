Home Discover Japan Seattle’s Japanese Restaurants Rediscover this Autumn

Seattle’s Japanese Restaurants Rediscover this Autumn

By
N.A.P Staff
-

As the seasons change, we inevitably turn our thoughts to tasty autumn dishes. Fatty mackerel, crisp tempura, mouthwatering steak and much much more are featured in this autumn roundup of some of our favorite restaurants.

Interviews and articles by Misa Murohashi, Noriko Hantsinger, Ai Isono, Harmony Kelly, Azusa Ueda and Sumiya Kurihara. Translation by Bruce Rutledge

 

Kokkaku

It’s a unique name for a restaurant: Kokkaku means “skeleton” in Japanese. But it hints at the Japanese approach to sustainability, where nothing is wasted. While the beef cooks, the bones are used for soup stock. The umami of beef is delivered in a multitude of ways. Continue reading…

Ramen Man

This popular ramen specialty shop sits along Wallingford’s restaurant row. Each bowl contains Tori (Chicken) Paitan Soup made from the bones of several chickens and slow-cooked to bring out a cloudy white broth. Continue reading…

Kamonegi

Since its opening in 2017, this one-of-a-kind Soba restaurant has been awarded as America’s Best New Restaurants by gourmet magazines such as Eater National and Bon Appetit. Owner-Chef Mutsuko Soma crafts her buckwheat soba noodles from scratch every day. Continue reading…

Nakagawa

The popular Nakagawa Japanese restaurant in Bothell is offering three special dishes for a limited time this autumn and winter. The first is Mixed Mushroom Keema Curry, which is available on the restaurant’s Saturday lunch menu. This is an autumn version of the already popular curry dishes served here. Continue reading…

Teinei

This homemade noodle and sushi restaurant in South Lake Union buzzes with Amazon employees on weekdays. This October will be Teinei’s first anniversary. Executive chef of Teinei, Kenichiro Tsushima used to work for a official residence of Consul-General of Japan in Seattle. Continue reading…

Bento-ya Goemon

Owner-Chef Kazuo Ishikawa has more than 25 years of experience cooking in the Seattle area. In July 2017, he started this his own bento shop. “I wanted to have a store that served good Japanese homey meals with a casual and reasonable fast-food concept,” he said. Continue reading…

Muto

Owner Chef Mitsuo (aka Chef Taka) will celebrate the restaurant’s third anniversary this October. Taka’s parents and grandparents were also cooks, and that lineage is reflected in this izakaya’s excellent menu. Continue reading…

I Love Sushi on the Lake Bellevue

If you want to experience authentic Japanese Kaiseki, try “I Love Aki Gozen” at I Love Sushi on Lake Bellevue. Kitchen Chef Fumio Shimojima and Sushi Chef Jun Takai have collaborated on the limited seasonal lunch set filled with the favorite tastes of autumn in Japan. Continue reading…

Previous articleThe 150 Year History of Nikkei Immigration
Next articleKokkaku
Avatar
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR