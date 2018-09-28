Seattle’s Japanese Restaurants Rediscover this Autumn

As the seasons change, we inevitably turn our thoughts to tasty autumn dishes. Fatty mackerel, crisp tempura, mouthwatering steak and much much more are featured in this autumn roundup of some of our favorite restaurants.

Interviews and articles by Misa Murohashi, Noriko Hantsinger, Ai Isono, Harmony Kelly, Azusa Ueda and Sumiya Kurihara. Translation by Bruce Rutledge

It’s a unique name for a restaurant: Kokkaku means “skeleton” in Japanese. But it hints at the Japanese approach to sustainability, where nothing is wasted. While the beef cooks, the bones are used for soup stock. The umami of beef is delivered in a multitude of ways. Continue reading…

This popular ramen specialty shop sits along Wallingford’s restaurant row. Each bowl contains Tori (Chicken) Paitan Soup made from the bones of several chickens and slow-cooked to bring out a cloudy white broth. Continue reading…

Since its opening in 2017, this one-of-a-kind Soba restaurant has been awarded as America’s Best New Restaurants by gourmet magazines such as Eater National and Bon Appetit. Owner-Chef Mutsuko Soma crafts her buckwheat soba noodles from scratch every day. Continue reading…

The popular Nakagawa Japanese restaurant in Bothell is offering three special dishes for a limited time this autumn and winter. The first is Mixed Mushroom Keema Curry, which is available on the restaurant’s Saturday lunch menu. This is an autumn version of the already popular curry dishes served here. Continue reading…

This homemade noodle and sushi restaurant in South Lake Union buzzes with Amazon employees on weekdays. This October will be Teinei’s first anniversary. Executive chef of Teinei, Kenichiro Tsushima used to work for a official residence of Consul-General of Japan in Seattle. Continue reading…

Owner-Chef Kazuo Ishikawa has more than 25 years of experience cooking in the Seattle area. In July 2017, he started this his own bento shop. “I wanted to have a store that served good Japanese homey meals with a casual and reasonable fast-food concept,” he said. Continue reading…

Owner Chef Mitsuo (aka Chef Taka) will celebrate the restaurant’s third anniversary this October. Taka’s parents and grandparents were also cooks, and that lineage is reflected in this izakaya’s excellent menu. Continue reading…

If you want to experience authentic Japanese Kaiseki, try “I Love Aki Gozen” at I Love Sushi on Lake Bellevue. Kitchen Chef Fumio Shimojima and Sushi Chef Jun Takai have collaborated on the limited seasonal lunch set filled with the favorite tastes of autumn in Japan. Continue reading…