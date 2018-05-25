Seattle celebrates its 86th annual Bon Odori

by Ann Oxrieder

On Saturday July 21 and Sunday July 22, Seattle will celebrate its 86th Bon Odori, a cultural and religious festival and a Seafair-sanctioned community event. The Saturday program runs from

4 to 10 p.m. and the Sunday activities from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Seattle Buddhist Temple, 1427 S. Main St., 98144.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday, lead dancers in kimono will guide anyone who wishes to join and pay homage to deceased family members and friends in performing traditional Japanese folk dances. Dancing continues after dark under the light of lanterns.

Dance practice will be held on July 9-12, and 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Seattle Buddhist Temple gym.

As part of the festival, Two Story Zori, a local reggae band with musicians from Guam, Hawaii, Samoa, Philippines, Vietnam and Oklahoma, will perform in the Beer Garden behind the temple both Saturday and Sunday.

Festival goers can soak up more culture by tasting some of the Japanese foods for sale, and checking out martial arts demonstrations, a display of traditional Japanese crafts, and history of Japanese Americans in Seattle.

For more information, contact Bon Odori Chair Ron Hamakawa (206) 953-1866, rthamak@yahoo.com.