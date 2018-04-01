Sakura-con 2018 Music & Fashion Guests from Japan

March 30th – April 1st | The WA State Convention Center| www.sakuracon.org

Cosplayers will take over downtown Seattle again during the three-day celebration of Japanese anime, manga and more. This year, musical and fashion guests from Japan include Mana and Moimême- Moitié, TeddyLoid, Mint Neko and OKAMOTO’S. Mark your calendar for the Northwest’s “oldest and most well-attended” anime convention presented by the Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association.

Mana is a living legend of Japanese music and a cornerstone of the original gothic lolita and visual kei movements. His band MALICE MIZER was formed in 1992 and had their major debut in 1997 on Nippon Columbia records. In 1999, Mana produced his original brand and store, Moimême-Moitié. After MALICE MIZER’s disbandment in 2001, Mana created his current project Moi dix Mois in 2002. Moi dix Mois appeared at Sakura-Con in 2012 and also celebrated its 15th anniversary this past December.

OKAMOTO’S is a four-piece rock band from Shinjuku, Tokyo with Okamoto Sho on vocals, Okamoto Kouki on guitar, Hama Okamoto on bass, and Okamoto Reiji on drums. All band members use “Okamoto” as their last names, paying respect to both the avant-garde artist Taro Okamoto and the legendary punk band Ramones. Famous for their modern take on nostalgic, retro-rock and pop, their danceable tunes make them darlings of the festival circuit in Japan. Their songs have been chosen to be theme songs for TV anime series such as NARUTO SHIPPUDEN.

TeddyLoid started his career as MIYAVI’s DJ and sound producer by joining his world

tour when he was only 18 years old. He also produced the OST for the GAINAX anime “Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt” with ☆ Taku Takahashi (m-flo). He has also had

experience in units with Shibasaki Ko and DECO*27, established galaxias!, worked on the album “TOXIC” for the GazettE, and has produced “Neo STARGATE” for Momoiro Clover Z. Furthermore, he has provided BGM to the anime “Mekakucity Actors”.

MINT, the designer of MINT NeKO, was born in Shimane in 1984. After graduating Bunka Fashion College, he became an assistant designer of h.NAOTO and made his debut as a designer of Sixh. in 2006. While part of a fashion duet with the brand Sixh., MINT has created his own line called MINT NeKO. MINT NeKO uses oriental silhouettes inspired by mode style with cat character graphics.