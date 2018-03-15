Nikkei Community New Year Celebrations

Keiro Northwest 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration

Keiro Northwest 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration was held on February 9th at Bellevue Westin Hotel. This fundraiser aimed to raise donations for the general Keiro Northwest senior care operation and a renovation of a welcoming space for residents and their families. Special guests and sports legends Seattle SuperSonics “Downtown” Fred Brown, UW Huskies football star Don McKeta, and Seattle Seahawks Manu Tuiasosopo mingled, signed autographs, and added their enthusiasm to the evening’s events. The event grossed almost $400,000.

Yamanashi Kyouyuukai New Year Lunch

On Saturday February 24th, Seattle Yamanashi Kyouyuukai had its New Year Luncheon at Joyale Seafood Restaurant in International District. The celebration started with introduction of a New Year card from Yamanashi prefecture governor with a beautiful picture of Mt. Fuji. After a moment of silence for deceased members, everyone enjoyed a full course Chinese meal. Members enjoyed chatting with each other, mostly about Pyonchang Olympics and Japanese athletes competing there. At the end of lunch, they exchanged “omiyage” such as handmade pot holders, flowers, fruit and baked goods. New members are always welcom (Contact: Keiko 206-364-9822)