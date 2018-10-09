Friends of Minidoka Fall Friendraiser October 17th

Press Release By Friends of Minidoka, Inc.

Friends of Minidoka, Inc. announces a Fall Friendraiser to be held October 17th from 6:30-8:30pm at the Magic Valley Arts Council, 195 River Vista Pl., in Twin Falls. Friends of Minidoka invites the business community, educators, and neighbors in southern Idaho to join them for a poignant evening program to learn about the history of Minidoka National Historic Site and hear exciting updates about the park.

Friends of Minidoka was established in 2003 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. As the philanthropic partner of the National Park Service at this site, they engage in and support education, research, and historic preservation related to the incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII, especially as it relates to Minidoka National Historic Site.