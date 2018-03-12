Ehime Food Fair @Uwajimaya

Uwajimaya Seattle & Bellevue Stores | Wednesday March 14th – Tuesday March 20th

Uwajimaya’s 3rd annual Ehime Food Fair brings local venders from the

prefecture to share with their customers the opportunity to enjoy regional

Japanese cuisine. Ehime Prefecture is located on the island of Shikoku, one

of the four main islands of Japan. Surrounded by the Seto Inland Sea to the

north and Shikoku Mountains to the south, Ehime is blessed with the best

from both land and sea. The climate is warm and mild throughout the year

making it the perfect environment for cultivating citrus. Ehime is the largest

producer of citrus fruits in Japan and is known as the “Citrus Kingdom”.

Uwajimaya’s founder Fujimatsu Moriguchi is from Ehime Prefecture and the

store has a special relationship with the prefecture.

At the fair, you will enjoy Ehime’s local taste of citrus products, seafood,

seafood snacks, natto, mochi and more. On Sunday March 17th at 2 pm,

as part of Ehime Food Fair, a tuna-cutting event will be held in the Bellevue

Uwajimaya seafood department. They will be cutting a sustainably-raised

Blue Fin Tuna cultured from the Uwa Sea, Ehime Prefecture. Special sale to

follow the tuna cutting performance.