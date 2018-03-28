Celebrating Dr. Kashima’s Achievements

by N.A.P. Staff,

On March 9th, Consul General and Mrs. Yoichiro Yamada hosted a reception at their official residence to celebrate the conferment of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, to Professor Tetsuden Kashima. Prof. Kashima recently retired from the Dept. of American Ethnic Studies at the University of Washington. There, he was notable both for his scholarship on Japanese American history, as well as for his exceptional community outreach. At the reception, Prof. Kashima explained his academic achievement started with his memory of Mr. and Mrs. Katayama who lost all what they had during WWII. During his speech, he humbly emphasized that “major credit must be given to all the Issei who suffered through the incarceration and internment experience such as Mr. and Mrs.

Katayama. Their display of courage and compassion was extraordinary during the catastrophic days of World War II.”