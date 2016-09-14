Bass Solo The North American Post Staff

By Yukiko Tanaka

For The North American Post

Over the last four and a half decades, I have had the distinct pleasure to work with some of the finest bassists in the Seattle area, California, Hawaii and many other U.S. destinations. My younger brother, Marcus, is an excellent “pocket” player, who never over plays. I think of him as a Ron Carter-type of musician on bass guitar.

Dan Benson, the bassist for my current band, Side B, is a great all-around musician and is one of the happiest guys on the planet when he is playing either bass guitar or upright string bass. Steve Kim is a hard-hitting, straight ahead fretless bass player who is demanding and uncompromising when it comes to his brand of music.

Another former Seattle bassist, Owen Matsui, who now resides in Hilo Hawaii, developed a very funky bass concept using his thumb to slap the bass strings. This thumb slapping technique is synonymous with the funk music of our generation and is quite popular with the dance crowd as well.

Larry Graham, who gained notoriety as the bassist for Sly and The Family Stone, is generally credited with inventing the slapping technique, which radically expanded the tonal palette of the instrument. Graham actually refers to the style as “thumpin’ and plunkin’.”

If you stop to think about it, LG’s impact on the application of his instrument is quite similar to what Jimi Hendrix did for the electric guitar. Both of these innovators showed the world a whole new way to use their prospective instruments and forever changed the sounds that we take for granted today.

Although Stevie Wonder is world-renowned for his songwriting abilities, which produced some of the biggest all-time hits like “You Are The Sunshine of My Life” and “Superstitious,” one item that is overlooked is the fact that electronic synthesizers were only used for symphony music before he came on the scene. Stevie brought the keyboard synths into pop, soul, rock and jazz and forever changed the audio landscape of our generation as well.

[Editor’s Note]

Deems Tsutakawa is a local Sansei musician. He can be reached at deemst@deemsmusic.com.